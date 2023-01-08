Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 9,265 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 227,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,534 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after buying an additional 1,390,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,267,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after buying an additional 807,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,439,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,576,000 after buying an additional 575,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.53.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

