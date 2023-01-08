Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $10.24 Million Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 207.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,538 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $10,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.70 and a 52 week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,045 shares of company stock valued at $47,963,681 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.