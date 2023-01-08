Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.97 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZI. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,215,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,604,000 after buying an additional 1,872,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,944,000 after buying an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 23.2% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,120,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,906,000 after buying an additional 965,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,962,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,962,000 after buying an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total transaction of $216,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,137,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,357,470.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZI stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $61.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

