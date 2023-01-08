Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SNPS opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
