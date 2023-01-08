Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.97 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $7,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total value of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,806,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synopsys Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

SNPS opened at $320.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.02 and a 52 week high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.