Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.40 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $552.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.60 and a 200-day moving average of $540.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on GWW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $635.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

