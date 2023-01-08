Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $97.07 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $86.98 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

