Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake Stock Up 2.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut their target price on Snowflake to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.79.

SNOW opened at $124.06 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.07.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

