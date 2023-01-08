Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 1,201 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,210 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $185.77 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.61. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

