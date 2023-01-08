Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 128,128 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,006,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,128 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.07% of Amcor worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,383,000 after buying an additional 8,624,959 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after purchasing an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $12.20 on Friday. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 87.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amcor

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 100,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.