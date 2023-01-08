Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 3,443 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,443 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $441.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $418.97. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.43%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

