Head to Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) versus Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Rating) and Glori Energy (OTCMKTS:GLRI – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Glori Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $342.92 million 0.92 -$32.07 million $1.57 5.24 Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Glori Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplify Energy.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Glori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Glori Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.99%.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Glori Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 14.05% -85.77% 13.93% Glori Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glori Energy has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Glori Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Glori Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc., an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests. The AERO Services segment offers biotechnology solutions of enhanced oil recovery through a two-step process, including analysis phase, reservoir screening process that obtains field samples and evaluates potential of AERO system; and field deployment phase that deploys skid mounted injection equipment. Glori Energy Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

