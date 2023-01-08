Head to Head Contrast: Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) & InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) and InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Assure and InVivo Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 2 0 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assure currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,542.34%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than InVivo Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -40.19% -34.29% -20.12% InVivo Therapeutics N/A -78.11% -63.33%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Assure and InVivo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Assure has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InVivo Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.6% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of InVivo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Assure and InVivo Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $29.19 million 0.17 -$2.76 million ($0.68) -0.40 InVivo Therapeutics N/A N/A -$9.90 million ($8.14) -0.29

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than InVivo Therapeutics. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InVivo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assure beats InVivo Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. The company has operations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah, the United States. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

