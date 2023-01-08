Head-To-Head Survey: Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) & Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sapiens International and Confluent’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sapiens International $461.04 million 2.28 $47.17 million $0.95 20.11 Confluent $387.86 million 13.43 -$342.80 million ($1.67) -10.89

Sapiens International has higher revenue and earnings than Confluent. Confluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sapiens International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sapiens International 1 1 2 0 2.25 Confluent 0 7 6 0 2.46

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sapiens International and Confluent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sapiens International currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.93%. Confluent has a consensus price target of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 86.52%. Given Confluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Confluent is more favorable than Sapiens International.

Profitability

This table compares Sapiens International and Confluent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sapiens International 11.15% 15.95% 9.30% Confluent -85.83% -55.60% -19.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.4% of Sapiens International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of Confluent shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Sapiens International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of Confluent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Sapiens International has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Confluent has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sapiens International beats Confluent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities. It also provides Sapiens DigitalSuite for customers, agents, brokers, risk managers, customer groups and third-party service providers; Sapiens ReinsuranceMaster and Sapiens ReinsurancePro reinsurance solutions; and Sapiens Platform, Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens PolicyPro, and Sapiens ClaimsPro, as well as Sapiens PolicyGo, and Sapiens ClaimsGo for workers' compensation. In addition, the company offers financial and compliance solutions, which comprise Sapiens FinancialPro, Sapiens Financial GO, Sapiens StatementPro, Sapiens CheckPro, and Sapiens Reporting Tools; and Sapiens Decision, an enterprise-scale platform that enables institutions to centrally author, store, and manage various organizational business logics. Further, it provides tailor-made solutions based on its Sapiens eMerge platform; and program delivery, business, and managed services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and partner sales. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

