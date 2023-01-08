Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Receives $169.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $111.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $237.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.