Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:HP)

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.46 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s FY2025 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

HP has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %

HP opened at $45.80 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 916.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% in the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,000.40%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

