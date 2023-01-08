Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 281 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 191,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $166.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.21. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.26 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.