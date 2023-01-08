Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $391.55 and its 200-day moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

