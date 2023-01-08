Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Given New €1,574.00 Price Target at Barclays

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €1,525.00 ($1,622.34) to €1,574.00 ($1,674.47) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,350.00 ($1,436.17) to €1,390.00 ($1,478.72) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,440.40.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of HESAY opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.06. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.