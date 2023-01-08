Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

HRL opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

