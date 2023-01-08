Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Receives $355.00 Average PT from Analysts

Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Hunting from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.37) to GBX 310 ($3.73) in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Trading Up 3.4 %

Hunting stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.