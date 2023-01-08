Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Illumina were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.67.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $201.87 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $428.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at $8,971,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

