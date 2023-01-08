Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.16% of Immunocore worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 63.2% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $54.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Immunocore Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Immunocore ( NASDAQ:IMCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.73 million. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 59.17% and a negative return on equity of 29.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.13.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

