Index Fund Advisors Inc. Has $4 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.