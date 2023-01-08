Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells £41,090 in Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Rating) insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.07), for a total transaction of £41,090 ($49,506.02).

Shares of LON PAG opened at GBX 589 ($7.10) on Friday. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 364.60 ($4.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 619 ($7.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 491.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. This represents a yield of 4.13%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 575 ($6.93) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

