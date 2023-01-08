Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSE IDN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37.
Intellicheck Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intellicheck (IDN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.