Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $126.00. The company traded as high as $106.35 and last traded at $105.85, with a volume of 223 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.11.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,318 shares of company stock worth $3,953,358 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.