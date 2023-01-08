International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,155 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $143.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a PE ratio of 104.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.26. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.