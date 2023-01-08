International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,262 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IFF. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $110.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.14 and a fifty-two week high of $148.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.63.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

