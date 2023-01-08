Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.70% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.51. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.12.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

