Investec Upgrades GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) to Buy

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

GBGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GB Group from GBX 850 ($10.24) to GBX 515 ($6.20) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GB Group in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GB Group from GBX 700 ($8.43) to GBX 570 ($6.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

GB Group Stock Performance

Shares of GBGPF opened at $3.93 on Friday. GB Group has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $5.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.20.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

