Investors Purchase Large Volume of Luminar Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 258,759 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 249% compared to the typical daily volume of 74,215 put options.
Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies
In other news, Director Jun Hong Heng purchased 9,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,108.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Luminar Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average is $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.63. Luminar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.80.
Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 328.76% and a negative net margin of 894.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.
