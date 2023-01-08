iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stock Position Reduced by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.28. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.