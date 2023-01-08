iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Stock Holdings Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,377 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $66,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,115,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,054,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,169,000 after purchasing an additional 318,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,906,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,446 shares during the period.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:IDV opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

