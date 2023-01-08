iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,024,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 807,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,442,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,961,000 after purchasing an additional 570,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,189,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,133,000 after purchasing an additional 363,037 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $68.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $81.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

