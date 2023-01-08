iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.