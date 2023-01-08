iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Trimmed by Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC

Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,130 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 29.4% of Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $161,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $475.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

