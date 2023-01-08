iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lowered by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $391.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.