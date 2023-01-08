iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

IVV stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $391.89.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

