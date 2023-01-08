iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,484,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,127 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,300,000 after acquiring an additional 104,250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,910,000 after acquiring an additional 99,632 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $204.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.64 and a 200-day moving average of $197.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.51 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

