Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Price Performance
ISDR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $31.63.
Issuer Direct Company Profile
