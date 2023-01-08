Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDRGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

ISDR opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.84. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.