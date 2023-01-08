J Sainsbury plc Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J Sainsbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for J Sainsbury’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for J Sainsbury’s FY2024 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.78) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $11.74 on Friday. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

