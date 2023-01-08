Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA)

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.43). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

VERA has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush lowered Vera Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

NASDAQ VERA opened at $5.48 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of -0.02.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.19).

In other news, insider Joanne Curley sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $52,130.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,942.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,091 shares of company stock valued at $261,974. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 29.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Vera Therapeutics by 274.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

