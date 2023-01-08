Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.39). The consensus estimate for GameStop’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS.

GameStop Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GME. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of GME stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. GameStop has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GameStop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

(Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.