Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research lowered CrowdStrike from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $192.83.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $94.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.01 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.26 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 39,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $4,299,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

