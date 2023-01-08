Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY)

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shionogi & Co., Ltd. in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shionogi & Co., Ltd.’s FY2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of SGIOY stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.29.

About Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Xofluza, an influenza virus drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.