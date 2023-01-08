Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Buy

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 129.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Up 32.3 %

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Aligos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,041.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.01%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a s-antigen transport-inhibiting oligonucleotide polymer that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

