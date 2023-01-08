Keb Asset Management LLC Purchases 454 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keb Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.89. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

