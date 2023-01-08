Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,904 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,856 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $76.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $193.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna downgraded shares of PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

