Keybank National Association OH Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 37,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.53. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $224.85.

