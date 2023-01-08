Keybank National Association OH Buys 1,527 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOV. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,022,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,026,000. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 192.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 213,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,425,000 after purchasing an additional 140,706 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,973.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 131,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,428,000 after purchasing an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 129,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,533,000 after purchasing an additional 127,673 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $144.21 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $154.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.48.

